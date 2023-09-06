Morning Business Report: Gas prices high, Starbucks and Delta team up

Gas prices have hit the highest level for this time of year in a decade, and, if you like flying--the cheap flights of the fall are back. Jane king is at the NASDAQ with those stories and more in today's morning business report.

End-of-summer airfare discounts are in full swing, with students back in school and more workers back in the office. It’s the latest signal that flight pricing might be returning to normal.

An analysis from travel app hopper found that the cheapest fares heading into fall are cheaper than before.

U.S. gas prices this week hit the highest seasonal levels in more than 10 years. Oil prices jumped as Saudi Arabia and Russia say they will pump less oil.

The federal deficit is projected to roughly double this year, as bigger interest payments and lower tax receipts widen the nation’s spending imbalance.

Even though the economy is growing, it’s not growing fast enough to make up for government’s record spending in the past few years.

Starbucks and Delta have another offer that can earn coffee lovers up to 2,000 Delta Skymiles.

The offer, valid until Sept. 12, will allow users to earn 1,000 Skymiles by making two purchases at Starbucks worth at least $2 each within one week.