Morning Business Report: FDA approves single booster shot for kids aged 5 to 11

The FDA has okayed a single booster shot for kids aged 5 to 11 to be given 5 months after the two shot COVID regimen.

The union representing flight attendants at Spirit and Frontier Airlines backed the carriers’ planned merger.

Average price for gasoline in California hit $6 a gallon on Tuesday for the first time. Analysts at JPMorgan are warning that price could be the national average before the end of summer.