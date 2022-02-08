Morning Business Report: CVS and Walgreens remove all limits on at-home COVID tests

Pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens remove all limits on at-home COVID-19 tests. In December, both companies placed a cap on the number of tests customers could buy in stores.

Build-a-Bear releases adult-themed bears labeled as part of the “after dark” collection.

Anheuser-Busch InBev has developed a zero-carb beer after 10 years of research and development, containing 80 calories per bottle. This new product was released just in time for the Super Bowl.