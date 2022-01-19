Morning Business Report: CDC’s guidelines for preventing COVID-19 on cruise ships become optional

Cruise ships companies can now decide if they will participate in the COVID-19 guidelines.

Netflix increases their prices over the holidays. The basic subscription plan rose by $1 to now $9.99 per month.

To address the trucker driver shortage, officials are considering allowing teenagers to become truckers. A new pilot program would allow drivers aged 18 to 20 to operate motor vehicles in interstate commerce after completing probationary hours.

McDonald’s also effected by staff shortages as restaurants in the U.S. are open for fewer hours than pre-pandemic, pushing sales down 3 to 4 percent.