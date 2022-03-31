Morning Business Report: CDC plans to lift mask mandate for airports and airplanes

Delta Air Chief Health Officer Henry Ting says he believes the federal mask mandate for airports and airplanes will be lifted on April 18 or shortly thereafter.

Biden plans to release roughly a million barrels a oil a day to combat rising gasoline prices.

Easter chocolate kits are being recalled after allergy concerns.

Pet owners can expect to spend anywhere from $40 to $290 a month. These expenses can include apartment deposits, vet bills, and pet insurance.