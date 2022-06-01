Morning Business Report: Biden deciding on canceling $10,000 in student loan debt

Book Your Cargo, a provider of shipping goods from ports to stores, predicts that port disruptions and delays are likely to get worse as the year goes on.

Nationally, home prices were 20.6% higher than they were in March 2021.

60 percent of student loan borrowers made no payments during pandemic freeze. Biden plans on canceling at least $10,000 in debt for borrowers earning less than $150,000 or $300,000 for married couples.