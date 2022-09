Morning Business Report: Apple holding launch event later today

Apple is holding a launch event at its headquarters in Cupertino, California today. The company is expected to announce new iPhone models as it has every September since 2012.

Cybersecurity people say if you are accidently sent money on Venmo don’t refund it and tell the sender to work it out with Venmo.

McDonald’s adds a new cheese Danish to fall menu starting next week.