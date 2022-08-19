Morning Business Report: Americans still awaiting tax refunds could accrue interest on return

Millions of Americans are still awaiting their tax refunds from the IRS. The money coming in may be accruing interest. The IRS generally pays interest on refunds that are delayed by more than 45 days after the filing deadline.

Proctor & Gamble is developing a bamboo-based toilet paper as part of its efforts to reduce its reliance on wood pulp.

Layoffs are in the works at half of companies. A PricewaterhouseCoopers survey says half of executives said they’re reducing headcount or plan to.