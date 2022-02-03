Morning Business Report: Americans’ satisfaction with society and government has plummeted

Americans’ satisfaction with most aspects of society and government has plummeted over the past couple of years, according to a survey released by Gallup.

A new bipartisan bill aims to allow truckers to get their licenses quicker.

More millennials regret buying their first home. Many new homeowners felt they had overpaid and were rushed to make a purchase.

The restaurant business is said to never fully recover from COVID, according to the Industry Association.