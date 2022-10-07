Morning Business Report: Amazon plans to hire 150,000 employees ahead of the Holiday season

Amazon will hire 150,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees across its warehouses ahead of the holiday season. Amazon said workers can earn an average pay of $19 per hour.

McDonald’s workers are getting stressed out by all the orders for adult happy meals.

Cost of almost everything Halloween related is on the rise. The average American household is expected to dole out $100 on Halloween this year, up from $86 in 2019.

Job hunters revealed their biggest complaints when looking for a new role, being turned down due to “no experience”.