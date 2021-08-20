Morning Business Report: 8/20

Jane King speaks on the latest business news, including how Toys ‘R’ Us will open shops inside some Macy’s locations next year, and how Bank of America will stop offering a unique service beginning Friday.

Bank of America customers will no longer be able to write checks on their savings accounts, the change will encourage customers to use their savings account as a place to save money.

Checks presented on or after today will be returned unpaid, and payments processed as a check using a savings account may be rejected.

American Airlines has extended the alcohol ban in its main cabin through January 18th, the decision comes after the federal mask mandate for airplanes and other modes of transportation was extended.

Toys “R” Us will roll out shops at more than 400 Macy’s locations in the U.S. In 2022. The return to physical retail locations marks another effort to revive Toys “R” Us’s footprint after two locations that opened in late 2019 in New Jersey and Texas closed in January because of pandemic, leaving it without brick-and-mortar presence in the U.S.

And 90’s nylon bags are making a comeback because they are easy to clean in a COVID world, the bags are also practical, waterproof, and virtually indestructible. Prada has reissued its early 2000s mini bag, now rendered in nylon made from recycled ocean trash.