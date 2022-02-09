Morning Business Report: $7.6 billion wagered for Super Bowl LVI

The Justice Department says it seized $3.6 billion worth of bitcoin stolen in a 2016 hack. According to court documents, the suspects conspired to launder nearly 120,000 bitcoin stolen from Bitfinex’s platform in 2016 after a hacker breached the system.

Return-to-office may boost demand for personal care products in the spring and summer.

The American Gaming Association forecasts over $7.6 billion being wagered on this year’s Super Bowl game set for Sunday.