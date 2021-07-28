Morning Business Report: 7/28

Jane King speaks on the latest business news, including current concerns for the economy, big tech updates, and QR code concerns.

Investors were nervous about inflation before, but the delta variant of the coronavirus could slow things down if it becomes more widespread.

Tech giants Apple, Google, and Microsoft report a big surge in revenue.

Stocks of companies that endorse U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles including Athleta, Nabisco, and UberEats reacted to her pulling out of the gymnastics team final.

QR codes are on menus everywhere as they’re touchless and good for the environment, but they do raise security questions concerning what data they can and can’t store related to who scans them.