More wet weather expected Wednesday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Numerous scattered showers and storms are likely throughout the day on Wednesday.

Today

Overcast conditions will stick with Middle Georgia most of the day today save for a few small patches of sun during the late morning hours. More rain is likely to begin as we roll through lunchtime with widespread thunderstorms expected this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will peak in the upper 70s and lower 80s around the region with ambient wind out of the south-southeast around 5-10 mph. Severe weather is not expected with storms today, however frequent cloud-to-ground lightning is likely with storms, and areas that have already seen a lot of rain will see an increased risk for flash flooding.

Rain will continue tonight in the form of scattered thunderstorms and showers. A few showers could stick around into Thursday morning. Ambient winds will be variable at 5-10 mph with low temperatures in the upper 60s. Skies overnight will remain overcast.

Tomorrow and Beyond

While likely not as wet as today, Thursday will bring another round of widespread scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. This will further contribute to a flash flood threat across Middle Georgia. Temperatures will likely top off in the lower 80s for most of the region under mostly cloudy skies. Rain is likely to continue overnight tomorrow night with a couple of showers lasting into Friday morning.

Friday will see the rain train come to an end as things begin to clear up late in the afternoon/evening. Some scattered storms are still likely during the middle of the day, however. Saturday and Sunday will see warmer temperatures return as more sunshine takes over Middle Georgia.

