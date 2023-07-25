More than 40 artists set to perform at Macon’s Bragg Jam Concert Crawl this weekend

Shovels and Rope, Drew Green and Lady Wray will be the Concert Crawl's headlining acts.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Music venues in downtown Macon are gearing up for a variety of acts set to perform during the Bragg Jam concert crawl happening Saturday.

More than 40 artists, including acts such as Shovels and Rope, Drew Green and Lady Wray, will perform throughout the night. Venues include JBA, Serenity Entertainment Complex, The Crazy Bull, Grant’s Lounge, Mercer Music at Capricorn and the Capitol Theatre.

President of the Bragg Jam Board, Olivia Walter, says concert goers can expect to hear a variety of genres like hip hop, country and southern rock.

“You’ll find something you’ll love here, and so I think that really just exemplifies what Macon is,” she said. “It’s a big melting pot of people that all just come together and make this town what it is.”

Walter says you can get a preview of this year’s Concert Crawl with the Bragg Jam Spotify Playlist.

Bragg Jam is Saturday, July 29 from 4:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. To purchase tickets and see the full lineup and schedule, go to braggjam.org. Concert goers can also get a discounted rate at Hotel Forty Five through Bragg Jam’s website or Facebook page.