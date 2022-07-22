More than 1,000 contraband items seized in Georgia prison shakedowns

Full-facility shakedowns took place at Coastal, Central, Dooly, Lee, and Valdosta State Prisons.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Corrections seized more than 1,000 contraband items at multiple state prisons during facility shakedowns.

The department announced Friday it completed five full-facility shakedowns at Coastal, Central, Dooly, Lee, and Valdosta State Prisons. According to a GDC news release, GDC Tactical Squads, Immediate Response Team, Investigators and Agents conducted the unannounced shakedowns in an effort to eradicate Georgia prisons of dangerous contraband.

“We have taken an aggressive approach to ridding our facilities of these items, when, in the hands of inmates can create an unsafe environment,” said Commissioner Timothy C. Ward. “We will continue to be steadfast in this approach and others we may find to be useful, in upholding our non-negotiable mission of protecting the public.”

The shakedowns led to seizing more than 1,000 items that could be used by inmates to conduct criminal activity while in prison. The following illegal contraband was confiscated:

210 cell phones

241 cell phone chargers

647 weapons

1420.6 grams of marijuana

2557.3grams of tobacco

289.9 grams of methamphetamine

66.5 ounces of alcohol

142 pills

The GDC says full facility shakedowns will continue at facilities throughout the state. And it remains “committed to ensuring the safety of both staff and inmates, as we continually evaluate and implement security processes and methods to stop the introduction of illegal contraband.”