More fall weather today

Nice chilly fall morning across Middle Georgia with plenty of clear skies. This afternoon this below average fall day will continue with plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 60s. Today will not be as windy as yesterday with variable winds at 5-10 mph. Overnight it will be chilly with lows in the 40s again. We will warm up tomorrow into the 70s with once again plenty of sunshine. Things start to change Thursday as a cold front to the northwest moves through increasing cloud coverage for the afternoon. Thursday night will bring a 30 percent of showers with average temperatures in the 50s. Friday the bulk of the moisture will move through Middle Georgia with a 60 percent chance of showers. As we get closer to Friday rain chances could be bumped up a tad. The European model is calling for .15 to .50 of a inch of rain to fall. The Gfs (American) model is calling for up to a inch. This will not be a washout, but could affect Friday night football. This front will leave very beautiful conditions for the weekend in the 70s with plenty of sunshine.