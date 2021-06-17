More Covid vaccines expiring due to less people getting vaccinated

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, less than half of Georgia's population is vaccinated.

Health centers and pharmacies are still working to vaccinate everyone who wants a vaccine.

Wade Scott, founder and pharmacist of Scott’s Pharmacy, says there’s a significant decline in people getting vaccinated.

According to Scott, each vaccine has an expiration date, so when vaccines aren’t used, they go to waste.

Scott says he tries to talk to his customers one on one.

“We all have different things that motivate us to do one thing, or sometimes motivate us to not to do it,” Scott said.

If you would like a vaccine you can visit http://www.scottspharmacy1.com