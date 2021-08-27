More BCSD students switching to asynchronous learning

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — More students in Bibb County are switching to asynchronous, virtual learning for the next two weeks due to Covid.

Asynchronous learning means teachers will record and post lessons from their classroom each day.

Starting Friday, August 27, all classes at Ingram Pye Elementary and Westside High School will make the switch due to the rise in positive Covid cases in these schools.

Several 7th grade classes at Howard Middle School and one 2nd grade classroom at Burdell-Hint made the switch Thursday.

Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones says district leaders have been watching Covid cases rise, and they realize there’s a potential it could be spreading in classrooms.

“We want to make sure we’re doing all we can to make sure students are learning,” Dr. Jones said. “But if it is spreading in a way that could be dangerous to our students and staff that we take appropriate measures.”

When making the decision to switch to asynchronous learning, district leaders say if 10% of a classroom is positive, they’ll make the switch. For a whole grade level, it’s 8%, and for an entire school, the Covid positive rate must be 5%.