Montezuma responds to the passing of Mayor Larry Smith

According to city officials, Mayor Smith died of a heart attack while driving on January 21.

MONTEZUMA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- There is a new Mayor in Montezuma after Mayor Larry Smith passed away recently.

According to city officials, Mayor Smith died of a heart attack while driving on January 21.

Before joining local government, Former Pro-Tem Nealie Johnson worked as an educator for over 30 years. She looks to give people hope during these trying times.

“What we need to continue to do is believe in our city and to continue to move forward, with the projects we have going on right now to support us and believe in the council who represent you. To believe in us and work with us and to go on with what we started,” said Johnson

Johnson was officially sworn in as Mayor during a meeting Monday evening.