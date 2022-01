Montezuma Mayor dies

MONTEZUMA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The mayor of Montezuma, Mr. Larry Smith died Friday at age 68, at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.

Funeral services are planned for 3:00 Wednesday, January 26, from the graveside at Smith Cemetery, 598 Brock Road, Arabi, GA.

At the time of his death, Smith had served as Mayor of Montezuma for six years.