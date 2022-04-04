Montezuma man killed in ATV accident

MONTEZUMA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Montezuma man is dead after an accident involving an ATV. According to a release from the Montezuma Police Department, around 5pm Sunday 47 year old Eric Levontae Felton was riding a 4 wheeler on Spring Street in Montezuma when he struck a parked vehicle, flipping the 4 wheeler and sending it crashing into a dirt bike that was being ridden by a juvenile. The juvenile was transported to the hospital in Perry for observation and Felton was pronounced dead on the scene.