Montezuma man dead after being hit by vehicle

MONTEZUMA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –A Montezuma man is dead after being struck by a vehicle. According to a release on the Montezuma Police Department’s Facebook page, On Saturday at 7:51 pm, officers of the Montezuma Police Department responded to the intersection of Walnut Street and Richardson Street for an accident between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

They found 47 year old Willie “Bo Dilly” Powell who had been struck by a motor vehicle. Macon County Emergency Personnel and Frist Responders responded to the scene and he was later pronounced deceased on scene by Macon County Deputy Coroner Kenny Welch.

Montezuma Police Department notified the Georgia State Patrol, Perry Office to assist.

The accident is still under investigation.