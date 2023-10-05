Montezuma leaders gather to mark start of National Faith & Blue Weekend

The city of Montezuma marked the start of the annual Faith & Blue Weekend with a gathering at Charlie Jackson Unity Park that featured members of law enforcement, local clergy and Montezuma's mayor, Nealie Johnson.

MONTEZUMA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The city of Montezuma marked the start of the annual Faith & Blue Weekend with a gathering at Charlie Jackson Unity Park that featured members of law enforcement, local clergy and Montezuma’s mayor, Nealie Johnson.

“Law enforcement is here to protect and serve, not like what you may see on TV sometimes,” Montezuma Assistant Police Chief Captain Christopher Hill said. “Even though you may encounter one bad apple, don’t paint the entire police force with that brush. Just know that we’ve got your back and we’re here to serve the community.”

The event included words of encouragement, scripture reading and a moment of fellowship and prayer.

Montezuma has been an active participant in National Faith & Blue Weekend for seven consecutive years. On Sunday, October 8, local law enforcement officers will attend services at 10 local churches. These churches will also be collecting item donations to support law enforcement.