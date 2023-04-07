Monster Jam returns to Macon Coliseum Friday and Saturday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Monster Jam is back in Macon this weekend, and the Macon Coliseum is getting a major makeover in preparation for the event.

Truckloads of dirt are being piled onto the arena’s floor to create a racing track for the 12,000-pound monster machines. The Monster Jam Dirt Crew is hard at work shaping the track using bulldozers and other construction equipment. The dirt used for the track is locally sourced and will be returned once the event is over.

Tour manager Becca Marsch is excited to be running the show in Macon. She says that the type of dirt used for the track construction is a big part of the appeal.

“It’s a nice clay, and it has a really good color to it so it contrasts against the trucks, and the people here are really loud and really proud to be able to see monster trucks,” she said.

Shows are happening Friday, April 7 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 8 at 1 and 7 p.m.