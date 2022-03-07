Monroe sentenced in trafficking case

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The lead defendant in a methamphetamine trafficking case that saw 30 people arrested in Laurens County in July has been sentenced after pleading guilty.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, 32 year-old David Alex Monroe was sentenced to 7 years in federal prison to be followed by three years of supervised release. Monroe was also fined $2,000 and forfeited a machine gun, and illegal short barreled rifle and two silencers as well as abandoning interest in 54 other firearms.