Monroe Deputies recover stolen car

The driver and passenger were arrested

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office recovered a stolen vehicle Thursday afternoon. The car was reported stolen out of Bibb County. The vehicle, a red Mercedes C300, was spotted on Hwy 41, south of Rumble Road by Monroe County Deputies who pulled the car over.

The driver Winfred Felts and the passenger Tiffany Beasley both of Macon, GA were taken into custody and transported to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Felts is facing charges of Theft and Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act Beasley is facing Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act