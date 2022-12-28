Monroe deputies arrest Lizella man on multiple charges after vehicle, foot pursuit

A Lizella man, wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies, is now in custody after leading Monroe County deputies on a vehicle and foot chase Tuesday night.

A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release says a deputy spotted 27-year-old Devan Cormican on a sports bike going 89 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone on GA 87 near Dames Ferry Campground just after 9 p.m.

The deputy attempted a traffic stop, but Cormican fled. He abandoned the sports bike and fled on foot before eventually being taken into custody at the intersection of Mercer University Drive and Pio Nono Avenue in Macon.

Deputies say they searched Cormican’s person and found a 9 millimeter handgun in his front jacket pocket with a removed serial number. Deputies say Cormican was also in possession of a pipe used for smoking meth.

The motorcycle was reported stolen out of Bibb County on February 1, 2022.

Cormican was taken to the Monroe County Jail. His charges are listed below:

Felony fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer

Theft by receiving stolen property

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Criminal use of an article with an altered identification mark

D.U.I. refusal and numerous traffic citations

Cormican was wanted by Bibb, Houston Sheriff’s Offices

Cormican was also wanted by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for armed robbery, aggravated assault, kidnapping, elder abuse and forgery and wanted by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

