Monroe County sports complex destroyed by fire, owners vow to rebuild

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A fire consumed Bulldog Sportsplex, an indoor baseball and sports training facility in Monroe County, leaving the owners determined to rebuild their dream from the ashes.

The fire, which happened on Saturday, destroyed the complex just two weeks after its grand opening on April 1.

“It’s like having a dream and then watching your dream just go up in flames,” co-owner Jamie Maurice said.

The complex was designed to provide young athletes and athletic teams a space to train and play within the community.

“We closed up shop and turned everything off and left and by about 1 or 1:30, we all got a phone call that our building was on fire, and by the time we got here, it was a total loss,” Maurice said.

The City of Forsyth Fire Department reported to the scene on Saturday afternoon, encountering flames and heavy smoke billowing from the roof of the sports complex.

Fire Chief Kevin Bunn confirmed no one was injured but said everything inside the building was lost.

“It’s an older building built in the ’50s,” he said. “It used to be a car dealership ,and it’s been all kinds of stuff since then, but it’s older construction. It’s got a bowstring roof in it, so it’s super dangerous. We didn’t let anyone go in it. It was too far along, and there was no life in danger.”

Maurice says they plan to rebuild.

“Just know that we’re going to push bigger and harder, build a bigger building, we’re going to do it times two, and it’s going to be called Bulldog Sport Plex 2.0,” he said.

The Forsyth Fire Department listed the cause of the fire as undetermined.