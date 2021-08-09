Monroe County Sheriff’s Office to host job fair Tuesday

There will be multiple employers hoping to connect with job seekers.

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office will host a job fair August 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Monroe County Conference Center.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office isn’t the only place that’s hiring though. There will be multiple employers hoping to connect with job seekers.

Monroe County Sheriff Brad Freeman says the idea for the job fair came from collaborating with command staff to hire more people. There are more than 20 positions available from dispatchers to deputies. He says those positions became open due to people retiring in the last year, the pandemic allowing people to stay home and younger people hesitating to join law enforcement. He adds with less people on patrol, means they can’t answer calls as quickly.

“However when you start getting severely short staffed times do start lagging, and that is not good,” Sheriff Freeman said.

Sheriff Freeman says there will be deputies at the job fair to answer questions about working in law enforcement. He shares some of the benefits you can earn with the Sheriff’s Office, including starting pay.

“For a certified deputy sheriff is $40,822 a year. We’ve got paid sick time, paid vacation, we’ve got a defined retirement plan which is almost unheard of these days,” Sheriff Freeman said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office there will be more than ten employers at the job fair. Those employers include:

Forsyth Police Department

Forsyth Fire Department

The Department of Corrections

Surf Pro

Encore Plastics

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

Monroe County Fire Department

Talent One

First Environmental

All Care Health

Elliot Machine Shop

Cutting Edge

Circle K

Interceptor

Sheriff Freeman says this is a chance for job seekers to ask questions of potential employers.

“As far as hours, pay, retirement, and things like that. Equipment they’re issued and what to look forward to,” Sheriff Freeman said.

The Sheriff’s Office says you should bring several copies of your resume and come dressed for success.