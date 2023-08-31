Monroe County Sheriff’s Office stays up to date on auto theft trends

Captain Jarrad Duncan says signs police look for include flashing hazard lights, loose wires, uncut keys and key programmers in the vehicle.

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is taking steps to spot stolen vehicles with help from the Chamblee Police Department.

Monroe County deputies recently attended a training session on current auto theft trends after there was a rise in stolen vehicles with altered Vehicle Identification Numbers in the county.

He says vehicle descriptions are useful in identifying stolen cars even if a VIN number appears to be valid.

“It’s the wrong year range or the wrong possible color ranges for it to make those stand out, and one good thing about that class was they had some hands-on training with some altered VIN numbers,” Duncan said.

Duncan says you can protect yourself against car thieves by locking your doors, parking in well lit and well traveled areas, or by purchasing an aftermarket security system.