Monroe County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing man

Investigators are looking for John Douglas Higginbotham. He was last seen on January 27, at the truck stop off exit 201 in Jackson

JACKSON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office needs your help find a missing man.

Investigators are looking for John Douglas Higginbotham.

He was last seen on January 27, at the truck stop off exit 201 in Jackson.

John may be driving a red 2006 Dodge Ram truck displaying GA tag TBV0623.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Investigator Daniel Ahlstrom at 478-994-7043 ext. 235.