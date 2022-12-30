Monroe County Sheriff’s Office looking for stolen vehicle

Deputies say someone stole this Jeep Liberty on I-75 north near Rumble Road between December 25 and 28.

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a vehicle stolen out of south Monroe County this week.

It had a dealership drive out tag at the time of the theft.

If you have seen this jeep or have any information, call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 994-7010, or your local law enforcement agency.