Monroe County Sheriff’s Office looking for man, woman in BP robbery

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — On Tuesday afternoon, Monroe County deputies were dispatched to the BP on Rumble road in reference to a theft.

Investigators say camera footage from the gas station shows an elderly black male and female get out of a white or silver Toyota Corolla.

After they walked into the store, the man grabbed a money bag from the cashier area and put it under his shirt while the cashier was helping another customer. He then walked out of the store gas station and got back into the car he was driving.

The woman left the store shortly after, got in the same car, and they drove onto Interstate 75 North.