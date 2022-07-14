Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigating threatening letter sent to City Manager

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a threatening letter that was sent that threatened the life of City Manager, Janice Hall.

According to a release from the City of Forsyth, Police Chief Eddie Harris delivered a letter that he received in the mail to Hall on Friday July 8th. The letter threatened Hall’s life if she didn’t “leave Chief Harris alone and let him do his job”.

Chief Harris recommended that Hall files a report to the Sheriff’s office, which she did– now they are conducting a full investigation.

A reward has been established by private donations for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of whoever is responsible for the threat. Anyone with information is urged to call Investigator Daniel Ahlstrom at 478-994-7043 ext. 235 or via email to dahlstrom@monroecosheriffga.us