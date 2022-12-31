Monroe County officials still working to resolve water problems

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Monroe County residents are still recovering from the water shortage from the past weekend.

Monroe County officials say they’ve disconnected from the City of Forsyth’s water lines in an attempt to test their independent water supply.

“We reconnected both valves to Butts County, reconnected one late last evening and it made it through the night successfully, and we just as of 9 o’clock this morning reconnected the second one, so we’re totally off of the city of Forsyth right now,” the county’s public information officer Richard Dumas said.



Any north Monroe county residents in need of water are encouraged to grab water pallets from the High Falls Fire Station.

“We’ve got firefighters that are set up at the High Falls station, station number 2 at the High Falls Road, and citizens between now and 7 p.m. each day until the supplies are gone and until we’re out of the boil advisory, we’re gonna continue to have water up there,” Dumas said.



All residents in north Monroe County will stay under a boil advisory for up to a week to ensure the water is completely safe to use.