Monroe County man busted for trafficking Meth

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Wednesday, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home on Towaliga South Rd. Investigators received information that the suspect, Brooks Bass-Gainey was located at a friend’s house.

Brooks Bass-Gainey was located and arrested without incident. During this investigation Investigators seized a quantity of Methamphetamine and multiple firearms.