Monroe County man arrested on multiple gun, drug charges

JACKSON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Monroe County man is behind bars in connection to a drug bust.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says after receiving complaints during the last three months, it began investigating illegal drug activity at a home on Big Buck Trail near High Falls State Park.

On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the home. During the search, investigators found Methamphetamine, Oxycodone, Marijuana, drug related objects and three firearms.



(Photo courtesy of Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page)

The homeowner, 63-year-old Harvey Ray Roberts Jr. was arrested on scene and taken to the Monroe County Jail.

Roberts is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Possession of a controlled substance, Possession of marijuana less than one ounce and Possession of drug related objects.

The Sheriff’s Office says more charges are pending.