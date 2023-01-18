Monroe County Investigators arrest 3 during search warrants
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Investigators arrested three men after serving warrants at various locations on Tuesday morning.
(Courtesy: Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page.)
Jaquarrius Lyons was arrested at his apartment during the first search warrant. Investigators found over an ounce of Ecstasy, approximately 16 ounces of marijuana and two handguns. He’s charged with Trafficking Ecstasy, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
During the second search, Kodi Wilson was taken into custody at his apartment. Investigators say before entering the apartment, Wilson was bagging Synthetic Marijuana for sale, and was in possession of over an ounce of Synthetic Marijuana. Wilson is charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
In the final search, investigators found over 12 grams of suspected Powder Cocaine and Synthetic Marijuana at the apartment of Shamark Wilson. He was not at home during the search warrant, but has since turned himself in. Wilson is charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine and Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.