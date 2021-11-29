Monroe County Fire station burns

IMG_8550

IMG_8552

IMG_8553

IMG_8551

IMG_8547



IMG_8546

Saturday night Monroe County Emergency Services Station 10 at 50 Evans Road in Smarr suffered major damage in a fire.

That’s according to the Monroe County Emergency Services Facebook page. No personnel were in Station 10 at the time of the fire but a 2001 model Freightliner pumper truck parked in the station suffered major damage. That truck had been used to respond to a fire earlier in the evening.

As firefighters fought the blaze a section of the roof collapsed. Battalion Chief Clay Walton injured his knee while fighting the fire and was taken to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries. Crews fought the fire from around 11:00 Saturday night until 2:30 Sunday morning.

The cause of the blaze is unknown at this time. The case has been turned over to the Georgia state fire marshal’s office.