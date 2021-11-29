Monroe County Fire station burns
Saturday night Monroe County Emergency Services Station 10 at 50 Evans Road in Smarr suffered major damage in a fire.
That’s according to the Monroe County Emergency Services Facebook page. No personnel were in Station 10 at the time of the fire but a 2001 model Freightliner pumper truck parked in the station suffered major damage. That truck had been used to respond to a fire earlier in the evening.
As firefighters fought the blaze a section of the roof collapsed. Battalion Chief Clay Walton injured his knee while fighting the fire and was taken to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries. Crews fought the fire from around 11:00 Saturday night until 2:30 Sunday morning.
The cause of the blaze is unknown at this time. The case has been turned over to the Georgia state fire marshal’s office.