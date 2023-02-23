Monroe County deputies seek 3 suspects in animal neglect case: 50+ animals malnourished, 5 dogs dead

Monroe County deputies are looking for three people they say are responsible for leaving more than 50 animals malnourished and five dogs dead.

Photos: Monroe County Sheriff's Office

According to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, deputies responded to a home on Smith Road on Saturday and found dogs tied to treets without shelter and living in wire crate kennels and a van covered in feces and urine.

Deputies also found a dead cat, bearded dragon and gecko on the property.

Monroe County Animal Control removed the animals from the property.

No one was home, but warrants were obtained for 33-year-old Nicole Woodard and 56-year-old Lisa Stanzek of Forsyth, as well as 38-year-old Tony Adside of Macon.

Call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 994-7010 if you know where they are.

