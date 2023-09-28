Monroe County deputies investigating Juliette burglary, need help identifying suspects

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary that happened on Monday, September 18.

Photos: Monroe County Sheriff's Office

The suspects were captured on a home surveillance video, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Images from the video are attached to this story, but they are not extremely clear. The images show two people—one wearing a white shirt and one who appears to be wearing a camouflage jacket. Here’s a link to the video.

Deputies need help identifying the suspects. If you recognize them, contact Investigator Thompson at (770) 584-8776 or (478) 994-7043 ext. 235.

You may also remain anonymous by leaving a tip on the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office App, Instagram or Facebook.