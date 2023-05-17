Monroe County Commissioners approve SeeClickFix program implementation

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Monroe County Commissioners approved a vote on Tuesday to add the SeeClickFix online request management system as a way to help citizens of the county communicate needs to county staffers.

The SeeClickFix program, which has been used in neighboring county governments like Macon-Bibb, the city of Forsyth and Butts County, will allow residents to submit feedback, questions, inquiries and requests through their computer or smartphone on topics such as roads, water, recycle centers, recreation and more.

The pros of using the service were presented as a good communication tool for the community to the government, as well as a way to document written information concerning requests and the timeframe in which they’re answered– the cons, however, lie in the price of the service. The cost of the service for the first year is just over $13,000 and in the second year of service it will increase to $18,316. It will also increase the responsibilities of county department heads as they’ll be expected to give written replies to SeeClickFix users. Some concerns also came up about citizens not responding favorably to this online option as there were some that didn’t respond well to social media communication.

The County Manager, Jim Hedges, said he thinks SeeClickFix will help the road and water departments the most– especially in its ability to map exact locations of problems.

After some discussion, commissioners agreed to approve the implementation of SeeClickFix in Monroe County for at least one year. Instructions on sign-ups for the program will be be available in the coming months.