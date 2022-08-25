Monroe County church giving back with free oil changes

The men's ministry at Sanctuary Baptist Church is hosting a free oil change event.

JULIETTE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A church in Monroe County is giving back to single mothers and grandmothers.

The men’s ministry at Sanctuary Baptist Church is hosting a free oil change event for the third time.

Last year, the church helped about half a dozen women.

10 women are signed up this year. They’ll set up appointments and stop by.

Leaders at the church, which is located on Highway 87 in Juliette, says the idea came from another church.

“I think it’s what Christ made it to be, because he gave his life for all of our sins and everything,” Ministry Coordinator Steve Skinner said. “This is our church’s way of giving back to the community, because we know a lot of people out there need help.”

Church leaders say they’re hoping to continue hosting the event every year.