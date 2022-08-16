Monkeypox vaccine available in Middle Georgia

Credit: MGN

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The North Central Health District is now offering the monkeypox vaccine at two locations.

The vaccine is available at the Houston County Health Department and the Baldwin County Health Department.

It’s given out in a two-shot distribution similar to the Covid-19 vaccine.

The health district currently reports 11 cases of monkeypox in its area.



Public information officer Michael Hokanson says an individual can only be tested for monkeypox when a rash develops.

“So if a person does not display the rash associated with monkeypox they can not get tested,” he said. “We have to take samples from the rash itself.”

Vaccine appointments can be made on the state health department’s website.

Hokanson says if you suspect you have contracted monkeypox or if you’ve come into contact with someone who does, call your local health department before arriving.

