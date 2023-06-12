Monday morning crash leaves one dead in Peach County

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Monday morning, Georgia State Patrol troopers responded to a 2 vehicle crash that left a man dead.

According to the GSP, just before 8 a.m. its reported that a Volkswagen Passat and Toyota Corolla had gotten into a crash on GA 49 near mile marker 17 in Peach County. Troopers found that the Volkswagen was driving east on GA 49 and the Toyota was traveling west– the Toyota crossed the centerline and struck the Volkswagen head on.

The driver of the Toyota was found to be a man named Frederick Walker of Barnesville. He was taken to Navicent Hospital in Macon where he was pronounced deceased.