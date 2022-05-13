Mom to Mom: Waffles

(41NBC/WMGT) — If you’re tired of the same old peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, or you’ve just run out of bread, we have a really cute and fun, easy way to spruce up those peanut butter and jellies. All you have to do is grab some waffles out of your freezer, some bananas, peanut butter, jelly, and we can start making this delicious snack. You can have it for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

Hopefully we don’t need to tell you how to make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich though here are a few suggestions that you could possibly try with your kids to see how much they like it. Try maybe some bananas. If you’re feeling a little extra crunch, maybe you can throw some potato chips on there or even bacon. Any frozen waffle will work but there are many different flavors to choose from at the store so we suggest experimenting!

Just have a little fun when you’re making these peanut butter and jellies. And it’s so easy that your kids can make it. These are okay to serve cold, or you can toast them or if you’re feeling really fancy, you can make your own waffles. Now, if you don’t have waffles or you prefer something different, you can put them on a bagel, you can put them on a wrap, whatever you prefer. Any kind of bread-like substance.