Mom to Mom: Homemade Paint

(41NBC/WMGT) — If your kids run out of a paint then you need to read this before running to the store!

Today we’re gonna teach you how to make homemade paint using ingredients found in your home. All you need is flour, salt, food coloring, water and of course some little squeezable bottles preferably the ones with the caps on them, just so it keeps your paint from drying out. You can find these anywhere, Walmart, Amazon or any craft store. In a large bowl add two cups of salt, then you’re going to take two cups of flour and add two cups of water and just start mixing it all together until it’s nice and smooth. Once you have your mixture good and mixed, you want to start putting it into your squeezable bottles. You can experiment with the color, just add however many drops of food coloring you want. Then shake it up really good. Now it’s time for your kids to paint!

With the caps you’re able to store it easily whenever your child is done. Now it might tend to separate a little bit but, all you got to do is give it a good little shake and it’s back to its normal painting self. This paint is super easy to clean and it’s absolutely edible. So if your kids happen to get it on their hands or put their hands in their mouth, it’s worry free. It’s recommended that you keep it for about three to four days after that dispose of it, it’s pretty inexpensive to make so you can always make more whenever you need to. Kids seem to really enjoy this and it doesn’t matter if you get super messy.