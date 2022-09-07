Mom to Mom: Back to school corn dogs

(41NBC/WMGT) — As school gets closer to getting back in session it’s time to think about what you’re going to put in your kids’ lunches. And if they love corn dogs, they’re really going to love this. It’s a mini corn dog, which is a miniature size of the actual corn dog without the skewer.

What we’re going to do today is we’re going to need some buttermilk corn mix. Basically, you just follow the instructions on the box. Then you’re going to need a mini muffin pan and then you just throw them in there and we’ll throw them in the oven.

Once you have your mixture made up, you want to spray your pan with some non-stick spray. That’s very important else they’re going to be hard to get out and mess them all up. Then you’re going to take your mixture and put it in first. Once you have all your mixture in, that’s when you can put the hot dogs in and go ahead and cut them up. How many you use depends on the pan but however you would like ultimately. Stick them right into your mixture. Then you’re going to throw it into the oven at 345 for about 20 minutes or so, just keep an eye on it. Once they’re done, you pull them out, let them cool. And then they just pop right into your kids’ lunch.

You can do it every day, or you can throw them in the freezer and save them for a future time, but regardless, your kids are going to love these.