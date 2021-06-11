Mobile boutique flourishes amid pandemic

The Brassy Peach Boutique's first event was the Dogwood Festival.

UNADILLA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A Perry business owner transformed her boutique to one that moves on wheels.

Abbey Patterson refurbished an old school bus that is now home to the Brassy Peach Boutique. People refer to it as ‘The Big Pink Bus’ when they see it. She travels anywhere from Macon to Valdosta.

Patterson says switching to a mobile boutique is the best thing she’s ever done. She says the boutique being successful is a blessing from God.

“It’s been incredible,” said Patterson. “If I had to put it into a full sentence I don’t know that I could because it’s just been that much of a wild experience so far.”

If you want to know where the bus will be next, or if you want to request the bus for an event: